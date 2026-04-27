Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT) Stock Price Down 14.1% - Should You Sell?

Mega Fortune Company Limited (NASDAQ:MGRT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 14.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.87 and last traded at $117.62. 12,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 91,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

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Mega Fortune Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

About Mega Fortune

We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. Our ordinary shares offered in this prospectus are shares of our Cayman Islands holding company. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiary in Hong Kong. We own 100% equity interest of all our subsidiaries and do not have a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure. We are an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong.

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