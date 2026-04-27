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Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT) Stock Price Down 14.1% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Mega Fortune logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • Stock fell 14.1% — Mega Fortune's shares dropped to a last trade of $117.62 (from a prior close of $137.00) on Monday, with just 12,464 shares changing hands, about 86% below its average volume.
  • Company profile and recent results — Mega Fortune is a Cayman Islands holding company operating through a Hong Kong subsidiary as an IoT solution provider, reported $0.04 EPS for the most recent quarter, and its stock currently sits well above technical averages (50-day $31.46, 200-day $15.13), indicating recent price volatility.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mega Fortune.

Mega Fortune Company Limited (NASDAQ:MGRT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 14.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.87 and last traded at $117.62. 12,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 91,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

Mega Fortune Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

About Mega Fortune

(Get Free Report)

We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. Our ordinary shares offered in this prospectus are shares of our Cayman Islands holding company. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiary in Hong Kong. We own 100% equity interest of all our subsidiaries and do not have a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure. We are an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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