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Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT) Stock Price Down 4.1% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Mega Fortune logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares slipped about 4.1% on Monday to roughly $111.36, trading as low as $115.00 on very light volume (2,870 shares, down ~97% from the average of 94,810).
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak with an average rating of “Sell”, although Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to a "hold" on December 27.
  • Mega Fortune reported quarterly EPS of $0.04 and shows a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.
  • Interested in Mega Fortune? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mega Fortune Company Limited (NASDAQ:MGRT - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.00 and last traded at $111.3570. 2,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 94,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mega Fortune to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Mega Fortune has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mega Fortune

Mega Fortune Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Mega Fortune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. Our ordinary shares offered in this prospectus are shares of our Cayman Islands holding company. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiary in Hong Kong. We own 100% equity interest of all our subsidiaries and do not have a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure. We are an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

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