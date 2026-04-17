Michael Garthwaite Sells 1,550 Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) VP Michael Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $49,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,419.96. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,352,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,234,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,845 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,874,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,452,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $352,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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