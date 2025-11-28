Free Trial
Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Interpublic Group of Companies logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identified seven Mid Cap stocks to watch: IPG, SQQQ, TSLL, CLSK, HBI, ALCC and CIFR, which recently had the highest dollar trading volume among mid-cap names (typically $2B–$10B market caps).
  • Interpublic Group (IPG) is a global advertising and marketing services firm with segments for media, data & engagement, integrated advertising & creativity, and specialized communications.
  • The list mixes leveraged ETFs and crypto miners: SQQQ targets three times the inverse daily return of the Nasdaq‑100 and TSLL is a 2x Tesla bull fund, while CLSK and CIFR are bitcoin‑mining companies (CleanSpark emphasizes low‑carbon data centers).
  • Five stocks we like better than Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Cleanspark, Hanesbrands, AltC Acquisition, and Cipher Mining are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with medium market capitalizations, commonly defined as roughly $2 billion to $10 billion in total market value. They typically offer a blend of growth potential and relative stability between large-cap and small-cap companies, making them a middle-risk, middle-reward option for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPG

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Hanesbrands (HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBI

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

