Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Mitsubishi Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 14.5% in March to 36,460 shares as of March 31, leaving a short-interest ratio of 0.1 days and effectively 0.0% of the float shorted.
  • Share snapshot: the stock traded at $74.77 (down $0.11) with a market cap of $79.0B, a P/E of 70.53, 50‑day/200‑day moving averages of $71.07/$62.17, and a 12‑month range of $34.50–$78.69.
  • Analyst sentiment has improved recently—Zacks upgraded to Strong Buy and UBS moved to Hold—leaving an overall MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" (one Strong Buy, two Holds).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,460 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 42,644 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.1%

OTCMKTS MIELY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $74.77. 27,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Mitsubishi Electric

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation OTCMKTS: MIELY is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.

The company's product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mitsubishi Electric Right Now?

Before you consider Mitsubishi Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mitsubishi Electric wasn't on the list.

While Mitsubishi Electric currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines