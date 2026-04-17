Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,460 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 42,644 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.1%

OTCMKTS MIELY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $74.77. 27,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Mitsubishi Electric

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation OTCMKTS: MIELY is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.

The company's product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.

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