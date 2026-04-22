Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Mitsui & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsui & Co. stock opened at $713.60 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $760.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. Mitsui & Co. has a 12 month low of $347.67 and a 12 month high of $835.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $8.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.57 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 billion. Mitsui & Co. had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.13%.Mitsui & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-1.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co. will post 36.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: MITSY is a global sogo shosha, or general trading company, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in the aftermath of World War II, Mitsui & Co has grown into one of Japan's largest trading houses, operating across a wide range of industries to connect producers, manufacturers and consumers around the world.

The company's core activities include commodity trading, resource and energy development, project and infrastructure development, and strategic investing.

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