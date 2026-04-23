Mizuho Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $480.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the electric vehicle producer's stock. Mizuho's price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.34% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance increased their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research raised their target price on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Phillip Securities reduced their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $396.29.

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Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $374.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.63 and a 200-day moving average of $421.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 346.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla has a 12-month low of $249.20 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 profit beat and cash surprise — Adjusted EPS beat estimates ($0.41) and Tesla reported positive free cash flow for the quarter, giving near‑term earnings credibility. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 profit beat and cash surprise — Adjusted EPS beat estimates ($0.41) and Tesla reported positive free cash flow for the quarter, giving near‑term earnings credibility. Positive Sentiment: Software & services traction — Full Self‑Driving (supervised) subscriptions and “services & other” revenue showed meaningful growth, supporting higher‑margin recurring revenue potential. TechCrunch: FSD subscription growth

Software & services traction — Full Self‑Driving (supervised) subscriptions and “services & other” revenue showed meaningful growth, supporting higher‑margin recurring revenue potential. Neutral Sentiment: Robotaxi & Optimus progress — Tesla expanded robotaxi service and reiterated Optimus timelines (v3 unveiling mid‑summer). These are long‑dated optionality items that can justify valuation but remain uncertain in near term. Earnings Call Transcript

Robotaxi & Optimus progress — Tesla expanded robotaxi service and reiterated Optimus timelines (v3 unveiling mid‑summer). These are long‑dated optionality items that can justify valuation but remain uncertain in near term. Neutral Sentiment: Stable crypto position — Tesla retained ~ $895M in Bitcoin on its balance sheet, limiting a forced-sale risk but leaving exposure to crypto mark‑to‑market swings. Yahoo: Bitcoin holdings

Stable crypto position — Tesla retained ~ $895M in Bitcoin on its balance sheet, limiting a forced-sale risk but leaving exposure to crypto mark‑to‑market swings. Negative Sentiment: Massive capex raise ($20–25B+) — Musk told investors 2026 capex will jump into the $20B+–$25B range for AI, chips, Terafab and robotics; management expects cash flow to turn negative for the rest of 2026. That guidance spooked investors and is the primary reason shares reversed gains. Reuters: $25B spending plan

Massive capex raise ($20–25B+) — Musk told investors 2026 capex will jump into the $20B+–$25B range for AI, chips, Terafab and robotics; management expects cash flow to turn negative for the rest of 2026. That guidance spooked investors and is the primary reason shares reversed gains. Negative Sentiment: Hardware & upgrade disclosures — Management acknowledged cars with HW3 won’t support fully unsupervised FSD without upgrades, implying additional costs and slower monetization of autonomy for existing owners. Benzinga: HW3 limitation

Hardware & upgrade disclosures — Management acknowledged cars with HW3 won’t support fully unsupervised FSD without upgrades, implying additional costs and slower monetization of autonomy for existing owners. Negative Sentiment: Revenue vs. deliveries mix and inventory — Q1 revenue slightly missed some estimates and deliveries lagged expectations, leaving concerns about demand momentum and inventory build‑up. Reuters: revenue miss

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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