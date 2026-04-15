Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TAP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.47.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 2.3%

TAP stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $93,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,150,602.18. This trade represents a 8.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company's stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada's Molson and the United States' Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molson Coors Beverage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molson Coors Beverage wasn't on the list.

While Molson Coors Beverage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here