MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.2435, with a volume of 29042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.9670.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on MTN Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTN Group

MTN Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

About MTN Group

MTN Group OTCMKTS: MTNOY is a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in the mid-1990s as Mobile Telephone Networks, the company has grown into one of the largest mobile network operators serving consumers, businesses and governments across Africa and the Middle East. MTN is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and also trades over‑the‑counter in the United States under the symbol MTNOY.

The company's core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed‑line and broadband offerings, and enterprise solutions such as cloud, connectivity and managed services.

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