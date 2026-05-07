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MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
MTN Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MTN Group shares hit a new 52‑week high, trading intraday as high as $13.32 and last at $13.2435 (previous close $12.9670) on volume of 29,042 shares.
  • UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating on March 23; the analyst mix is one Strong Buy, one Buy and one Sell, giving a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy."
  • The stock is trading above its 50‑day ($12.08) and 200‑day ($10.95) moving averages, while liquidity ratios are near 1 (quick 0.93, current 0.94) and debt‑to‑equity is relatively low at 0.31.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.2435, with a volume of 29042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.9670.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on MTN Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTN Group

MTN Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

About MTN Group

(Get Free Report)

MTN Group OTCMKTS: MTNOY is a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in the mid-1990s as Mobile Telephone Networks, the company has grown into one of the largest mobile network operators serving consumers, businesses and governments across Africa and the Middle East. MTN is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and also trades over‑the‑counter in the United States under the symbol MTNOY.

The company's core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed‑line and broadband offerings, and enterprise solutions such as cloud, connectivity and managed services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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