Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 926.77 and traded as high as GBX 968. Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 968, with a volume of 628,163 shares changing hands.

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Murray Income Trust Trading Up 1.8%

The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 926.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 918.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £913.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 31.72.

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 13.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Murray Income Trust had a net margin of 93.90% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Angus Franklin acquired 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 945 per share, for a total transaction of £19,892.25. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

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