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Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Murray Income Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Murray Income Trust shares crossed above their 50‑day moving average, trading as high as GBX 968 versus the 50‑day MA of GBX 926.77 on heavy volume (628,163 shares), with the 200‑day MA at GBX 918.67 — a short‑term technical bullish signal.
  • The trust shows attractive fundamentals with a market capitalization of £913.15m, a low P/E of 8.09, a net margin of 93.9% and a return on equity of 12.73%, indicating strong profitability relative to its price.
  • Insider Angus Franklin bought 2,105 shares at GBX 945 on March 5, and insiders collectively own 0.18% of the stock, signaling modest insider confidence.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 926.77 and traded as high as GBX 968. Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 968, with a volume of 628,163 shares changing hands.

Murray Income Trust Trading Up 1.8%

The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 926.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 918.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £913.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 31.72.

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 13.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Murray Income Trust had a net margin of 93.90% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Angus Franklin acquired 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 945 per share, for a total transaction of £19,892.25. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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