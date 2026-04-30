Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

National Bank Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Aecon Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised its price target on Aecon Group from C$48 to C$59 and kept an "outperform" rating, implying roughly an 18.9% upside
  • Aecon shares traded at C$49.61 (down 0.7%) with a market cap of C$3.40B, yet the stock carries a very high valuation (PE ratio 215.70) after reporting quarterly EPS of C($0.21) and thin margins, while analysts project about 1.38 EPS for the year.
  • Insider activity: Director Eric Stuart Rosenfeld sold 125,000 shares for C$5.205M in late March—reducing his stake by ~40.4%—and corporate insiders now own just 0.82% of the company.
  • Interested in Aecon Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$52.29.

Read Our Latest Report on ARE

Aecon Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ARE traded down C$0.36 on Thursday, reaching C$49.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 386,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 215.70, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.97. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$16.16 and a twelve month high of C$52.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.89.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.3793321 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aecon Group news, Director Eric Stuart Rosenfeld sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$5,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 184,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$7,670,088. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Aecon Group Right Now?

Before you consider Aecon Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aecon Group wasn't on the list.

While Aecon Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for May 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
The Pentagon Has 300 Days to Break China’s Grip On UAVs
The Pentagon Has 300 Days to Break China’s Grip On UAVs
From Market Tactic (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines