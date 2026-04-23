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Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Neo Performance Materials logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Neo Performance Materials shares gapped up before trading, opening at $18.96 versus the prior close of $17.56 and last trading around $18.76 on roughly 3,069 shares.
  • BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage with an "outperform" rating; overall analyst interest is mixed (one Buy, one Hold) leaving a MarketBeat average rating of Moderate Buy.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap ≈ $766.7M and a negative P/E (-70.31); the stock trades above its 50‑day ($17.07) and 200‑day ($14.50) moving averages, with healthy liquidity (current ratio 2.24, quick ratio 1.18) and low leverage (debt/equity 0.22).
  • Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials.

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $18.96. Neo Performance Materials shares last traded at $18.7580, with a volume of 3,069 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $766.70 million and a P/E ratio of -70.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc is a global supplier of advanced materials, specializing in the production and processing of rare earth and rare metal–based functional materials. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company serves diverse high-tech markets by developing proprietary compounds and alloys that deliver key performance attributes in demanding applications. Its product portfolio includes magnetic powders, rare earth oxides and metals, phosphors, metal alloys, precious metal chemical compounds, and performance catalysts.

Neo Performance Materials operates through distinct business segments focused on Rare Earth & Magnetic Solutions, Advanced Industrial Materials, and Precious Metals & Chemicals.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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