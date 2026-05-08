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Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Nikon logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Nikon shares gapped up premarket, opening at $12.65 versus the prior close of $11.72, though the stock last traded at $11.79 on very light volume (60 shares).
  • Nikon missed quarterly estimates, reporting $0.02 EPS for the quarter versus analysts' $0.07 consensus, and reported a negative net margin (-12.31%) and negative return on equity (-13.39%).
  • Key financials show a 50‑day/200‑day SMA of $12.07/$11.89, a quick ratio of 0.83, current ratio of 1.78, debt/equity of 0.20, market cap of $3.77B and a negative P/E (-6.69), reflecting recent losses.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $12.65. Nikon shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands.

Nikon Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Nikon had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

Nikon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo‐based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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