Nitin Agrawal Sells 3,640 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 3,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $255,782.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,366,160.13. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 5,841 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $482,174.55.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Nitin Agrawal sold 38,422 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $4,540,711.96.

On Thursday, September 11th, Nitin Agrawal sold 63,230 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $7,289,786.70.

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CoreWeave stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. 14,114,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,184,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.05. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The business's revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWV shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

