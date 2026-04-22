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NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
NN Group logo with Finance background
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NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. NN Group has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 137.28, a quick ratio of 137.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business's 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

NN Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NN Group N.V. OTCMKTS: NNGRY is a Dutch insurance and asset management company that provides a range of life and non-life insurance products, pension and retirement solutions, and investment management services. Its product offering typically includes individual and group life insurance, annuities, disability and health-related coverages, property & casualty insurance, and savings and retirement planning products aimed at both retail and corporate clients. The company also manages assets on behalf of its insurance operations and third-party institutional and individual investors.

NN Group traces its corporate structure to the Dutch insurer Nationale-Nederlanden and was established as a separate, publicly listed company following a demerger from ING Group in the mid-2010s.

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Analyst Recommendations for NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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