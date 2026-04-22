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NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Trading Up 0.1% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
NORMA Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NORMA Group's stock was up 0.1% midday, last trading at €14.72 (intraday high €14.86) on volume of 111,769 shares, about 12% above its average daily volume.
  • The company has a market cap of $481.36M, a P/E of 20.68 and a PEG of 0.82, and is trading just above its 200‑day moving average (€14.69) but below its 50‑day moving average (€15.26).
  • NORMA Group manufactures engineered joining and water‑management products sold globally under brands such as NORMA, NDS and Raindrip to distributors, OEMs and wholesalers.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €14.86 and last traded at €14.72. Approximately 111,769 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.70.

NORMA Group Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $481.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.26 and a 200-day moving average of €14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About NORMA Group

(Get Free Report)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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