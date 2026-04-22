NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Trading Up 0.1% - Still a Buy?

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NORMA Group Stock Up 0.1%

NORMA Group SE ( ETR:NOEJ Get Free Report )'s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €14.86 and last traded at €14.72. Approximately 111,769 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.70.

The company has a market cap of $481.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.26 and a 200-day moving average of €14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names.

Further Reading

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