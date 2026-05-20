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The Great AI Rotation: Cashing In on Data

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 20, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Sandisk Right Now?

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Sandisk (SNDK)
2.8215 of 5 stars		$1,403.821.5%N/A48.47Moderate Buy$1,157.14
Micron Technology (MU)
4.2412 of 5 stars		$731.354.7%0.08%34.29Buy$518.47
Western Digital (WDC)
3.7486 of 5 stars		$460.781.1%0.11%27.38Moderate Buy$395.83
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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