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Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Brean Capital

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Northpointe Bancshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Brean Capital initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $20.25 price target (implying ~11.13% upside); MarketBeat consensus remains a "Hold" with a $19.83 average target and Weiss Ratings has a recent "sell (D-)" on the stock.
  • Shares fell 1.6% to $18.22 on Wednesday, with a market cap of $628.6M, a P/E of 8.67, and a 12‑month range of $12.52 to $19.48.
  • Insiders were active: CEO Charles Alan Williams purchased 23,450 shares at about $16.88 (a 74.6% increase in his stake) while Director Richard J. Dean sold 57,619 shares for ~$1.01M; insiders net sold 73,895 shares (~$1.30M) last quarter and own 18.3% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Northpointe Bancshares.

Analysts at Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB - Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a "neutral" rating and a $20.25 price target on the stock. Brean Capital's target price points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northpointe Bancshares presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Northpointe Bancshares

Northpointe Bancshares Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE NPB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 43,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,408. The business's 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Northpointe Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Northpointe Bancshares had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northpointe Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Northpointe Bancshares

In other news, CEO Charles Alan Williams bought 23,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $395,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 54,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,644.48. This trade represents a 74.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Jeffery Dean sold 57,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $1,011,213.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 557,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,351.05. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,895 shares of company stock worth $1,301,197. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northpointe Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,524 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period.

About Northpointe Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Northpointe Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank based in Michigan. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, serving retail, small business and corporate clients through both a physical branch network and digital platforms.

Northpointe Bank’s product suite includes interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as residential mortgage lending, home equity financing and unsecured consumer loans.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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