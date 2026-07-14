Novartis (NVS) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Novartis to announce earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $14.1614 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 11:40 AM ET.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.44 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 24.87%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Novartis Stock Down 0.5%

NVS stock opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. Novartis has a twelve month low of $112.34 and a twelve month high of $170.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novartis to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novartis from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $141.20.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the company's stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company's stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Novartis by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 482,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company's stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company's activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

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