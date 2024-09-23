Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.95

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 476576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.93.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $97.86 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aris Water Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $219,824.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,199.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 73,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

