Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM shares shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 448,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,057,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122,794.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 126,581 shares of the mining company's stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 126,478 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,502,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 979,801 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 16,569,958 shares of the mining company's stock worth $91,609,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hudbay Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hudbay Minerals wasn't on the list.

While Hudbay Minerals currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here