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Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC) Short Interest Down 45.5% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 45.5% — short interest dropped to 27,093 shares as of April 15 (from 49,748 on March 31), equal to about 0.1% of shares and a short-interest ratio of 0.9 days.
  • Analyst consensus is "Sell" — Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating and MarketBeat reports a consensus "Sell" for OACC.
  • OACC traded near $10.65 on very light volume with a 52-week range of $10.04–$10.74, and the company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,093 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 49,748 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,458 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Trading Up 0.0%

OACC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.65. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,631. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OACC. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $856,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 987,110.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,721 shares of the company's stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 98,711 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 161,740 shares of the company's stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences NASDAQ: OACC is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed to pursue merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combinations with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. Incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company, OACC is sponsored by Oaktree Capital Management, a global alternative investment firm with a longstanding track record in credit strategies and private equity.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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