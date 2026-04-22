OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS) Shares Down 6.2% - What's Next?

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS - Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $5.9910. 11,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 33,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Get OBOOK alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of OBOOK in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OBOOK

OBOOK Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.89.

OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OBOOK

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OBOOK stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

About OBOOK

Our mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. We believe in the power of blockchain technology and have focused on leveraging it to optimize and in some cases transform the way enterprises operate. Established in 2010 in Taiwan, we operate as the OwlTing Group and have delivered solutions to various industries and are expanding actively into multiple markets including the United States, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand, as well as jurisdictions in South America and the EU.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OBOOK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OBOOK wasn't on the list.

While OBOOK currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here