Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,765 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the March 31st total of 20,636 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omron stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Omron were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omron Stock Up 0.7%

Omron stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omron has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Omron had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Omron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-0.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omron will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Omron from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMRNY

Omron Company Profile

Omron Corporation OTCMKTS: OMRNY is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

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