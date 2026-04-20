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Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Insider Acquires £64,250 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Oryx International Growth Fund logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Christopher Mills bought 5,000 shares on April 16 at GBX 1,285 per share, a transaction totaling £64,250.
  • Stock & valuation: OIG opened at GBX 1,290 and is down 1.1%, with a 12‑month range of GBX 1,010–1,430, a market cap of £180.6 million, a P/E of 12.29 and a beta of 0.74.
  • Fund profile: Oryx International Growth Fund is a closed‑ended equity fund managed by Harwood Capital that primarily invests in small- and mid‑cap UK and US companies and benchmarks to the FTSE All Share Index.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,285 per share, for a total transaction of £64,250.

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Down 1.1%

OIG stock opened at GBX 1,290 on Monday. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1,010 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,430. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 1,278.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,264.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies. It employs a fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Index. Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd was formed on March 2, 1995 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

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