Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.67.

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A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE OR opened at C$51.46 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.73. The stock has a market cap of C$9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$31.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.46 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 74.23% and a return on equity of 14.10%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

OR Royalties is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on Tier-1 mining jurisdictions defined as Canada, the United States, and Australia. OR Royalties commenced activities in June 2014 with a single producing asset, and today holds a portfolio of over 195 royalties, streams and similar interests. OR Royalties' portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, the 3-5% net smelter return royalty on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's Canadian Malartic Complex, one of the world's largest gold mines.

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