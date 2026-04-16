Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Earns "Neutral" Rating from DA Davidson

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson's target price suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.32.

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View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of PLTR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.41. 22,785,502 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,455,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.68. The business's 50-day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.49. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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