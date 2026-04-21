Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Strong Sell" from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Strong Sell" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.8462.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSKY. Zacks Research raised Paramount Skydance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Paramount Skydance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSKY

Paramount Skydance Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PSKY opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. Paramount Skydance has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $999.02. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.17 billion. Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Skydance will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Paramount Skydance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Skydance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paramount Skydance by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,259 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Skydance by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company's stock.

Paramount Skydance Company Profile

Paramount Skydance Media Group Nasdaq: PSKY is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

Further Reading

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