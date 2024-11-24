Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Melar Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:MACI - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 249,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Melar Acquisition Corp. I makes up about 1.4% of Periscope Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.23% of Melar Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Melar Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at $1,847,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Melar Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Melar Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000.

NASDAQ:MACI opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Melar Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Melar Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Melar Acquisition Corp. I is based in NEW YORK.

