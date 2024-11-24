Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 400,000 Shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD - Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II makes up about 3.2% of Periscope Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NETD alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 413.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,170 shares of the company's stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,327 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 140.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 106.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 481,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 248,150 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NETD opened at $10.74 on Friday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II wasn't on the list.

While Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here