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Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today - July 14th

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eli Lilly, NextCure, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, and Pfizer were highlighted as the five pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, based on recent high dollar trading volume.
  • Eli Lilly stands out for its broad diabetes and obesity drug portfolio, including Mounjaro and Zepbound, which keeps it closely tied to the fast-growing GLP-1 and obesity-treatment market.
  • The article also notes that these companies span a mix of large-cap drugmakers and a clinical-stage biotech, showing both established revenue generators and higher-risk development-stage opportunities in the sector.
  • Interested in Eli Lilly and Company? Here are five stocks we like better.

Eli Lilly and Company, NextCure, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, and Pfizer are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture, and sell medicines, vaccines, and other healthcare products. For stock market investors, these stocks represent ownership in firms whose performance is often influenced by drug approvals, patent protections, research and development results, and healthcare demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

NextCure (NXTC)

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXTC

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABT

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eli Lilly and Company Right Now?

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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