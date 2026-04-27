Phillip Securities Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $220.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Phillip Securities from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "sell" rating on the electric vehicle producer's stock. Phillip Securities' price objective would indicate a potential downside of 40.23% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.42.

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Tesla Trading Down 2.2%

TSLA opened at $368.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $270.78 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 882.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

More Tesla News

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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