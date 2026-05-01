Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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Porsche Automobil Price Performance

Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR ( OTCMKTS:POAHY Get Free Report )'s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as low as $3.55. Porsche Automobil shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 513,049 shares.

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, trading in the United States as an OTC ADR under the symbol POAHY, is a German publicly traded holding company whose principal business activity is managing long-term equity investments in the global automotive sector. The company's core asset is a majority economic interest and significant voting control in Volkswagen AG, one of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. Through this stake, Porsche Automobil takes an active governance role across Volkswagen's portfolio of brands, including Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche AG.

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