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Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Porsche Automobil logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Porsche Automobil (POAHY) stock crossed below its 50‑day moving average on Thursday, trading as low as $3.55 and last at $3.60 versus the 50‑day average of $3.77 (volume 513,049).
  • The shares are also trading below the 200‑day moving average of $4.11, indicating a short‑to‑medium‑term downtrend.
  • Porsche Automobil Holding SE is a German holding company whose core asset is a majority economic interest and significant voting control in Volkswagen AG, giving it active governance across VW's brands; the company reports very high liquidity (quick and current ratios of 9.94) and low leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.18).
  • Interested in Porsche Automobil? Here are five stocks we like better.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as low as $3.55. Porsche Automobil shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 513,049 shares.

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Porsche Automobil

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, trading in the United States as an OTC ADR under the symbol POAHY, is a German publicly traded holding company whose principal business activity is managing long-term equity investments in the global automotive sector. The company's core asset is a majority economic interest and significant voting control in Volkswagen AG, one of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. Through this stake, Porsche Automobil takes an active governance role across Volkswagen's portfolio of brands, including Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche AG.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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