Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$75.04 and last traded at C$74.79, with a volume of 543462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.73.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$75.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on POW

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is C$68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.73. The company has a market cap of C$47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.84 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada's largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies). Power Corp. bought out the remaining shares of Power Financial in February 2020.

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