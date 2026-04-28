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Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Power Co. of Canada logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Power Co. of Canada hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$75.04 and last at C$74.79 on volume of about 543,462 shares.
  • Analysts have lifted ratings and targets—consensus is a Moderate Buy with four Buy and three Hold ratings and an average price target of C$75.38.
  • Latest quarter showed EPS of C$1.36 on C$8.84 billion revenue; the company has a market cap of ~C$47.25 billion, a P/E of 18.95 and a PEG of 0.57, suggesting modest valuation versus growth expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$75.04 and last traded at C$74.79, with a volume of 543462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$75.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on POW

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is C$68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.73. The company has a market cap of C$47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.84 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada's largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies). Power Corp. bought out the remaining shares of Power Financial in February 2020.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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