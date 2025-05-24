Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Downgraded to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.00.

Precigen Stock Down 1.4%

PGEN opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Precigen has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,521.68% and a negative return on equity of 123.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company's stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

