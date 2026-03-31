Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Up 11.2% - What's Next?

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.6150. Approximately 2,138,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,538,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Precigen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Precigen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Precigen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Precigen

Precigen Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Precigen had a positive return on equity of 2,317.96% and a negative net margin of 2,588.21%.The business had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc NASDAQ: PGEN is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen's approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen's technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

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