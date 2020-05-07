Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading 8% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.02, approximately 4,952,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,188,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. Commscope's quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Commscope from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Commscope in a report on Tuesday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Commscope from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.71.

In other news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commscope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Commscope by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commscope by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 551,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,248 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,719 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Commscope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

