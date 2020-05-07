NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Trading 8.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) rose 8.4% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NuStar Energy traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.41, approximately 1,090,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,377,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

NS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded NuStar Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors raised NuStar Energy from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other NuStar Energy news, CAO Mary Rose Brown purchased 6,645 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $40,002.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Munch acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $263,794.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 86,645 shares of company stock worth $624,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $272,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,278 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,361,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,787,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724,433 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $109,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,711 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 443,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company's stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. NuStar Energy's payout ratio is 86.64%.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

