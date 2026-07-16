Primis Financial (FRST) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $48.7680 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.71%.The company had revenue of $45.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.87 million. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $392.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Primis Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FRST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waycross, Georgia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Primis Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and agricultural clients across its service area. Primis Bank focuses on building relationships within the communities it serves, positioning itself as a local financial partner for deposit-taking, lending, and treasury management solutions.

Primis Bank maintains a network of branch offices throughout southeastern Georgia, serving a combination of rural and suburban markets.

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