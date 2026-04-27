Promising Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 27th

POET Technologies, X-Energy, Critical Metals, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, Caravelle International Group, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Youxin Technology are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined roughly between $300 million and $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. Investors often see them as offering higher growth potential but also greater risk, volatility, and lower liquidity than mid- or large-cap companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POET

X-Energy (XE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on XE

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUU

Caravelle International Group (HTCO)

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation and Heating Business segments. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTCO

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

Youxin Technology (YAAS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on YAAS

See Also

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