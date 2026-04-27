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PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
PTL logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 48.1% to 15,257 shares as of April 15 (from 29,370 on March 31), with a short-interest ratio of 0.4 days and approximately 0.0% of shares shorted.
  • PTL shares traded at $6.31 midday (down $0.20) on very light volume (673 shares vs. average 187,695), sitting below the 50‑day ($7.65) and 200‑day ($10.22) moving averages and within a 12‑month range of $4.00–$150.40.
  • PTL Limited is a Hong Kong‑based bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessels, primarily serving the Asia‑Pacific market.
  • Five stocks we like better than PTL.

PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,257 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 29,370 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,973 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PTL Price Performance

PTL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. 673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,695. The stock's fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. PTL has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $150.40.

PTL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

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