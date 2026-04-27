PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE) Short Interest Update

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PTL Price Performance

PTL Limited ( NASDAQ:PTLE Get Free Report ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,257 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 29,370 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,973 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PTL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. 673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,695. The stock's fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. PTL has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $150.40.

PTL Company Profile

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

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