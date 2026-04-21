Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price target on the utilities provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.25.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.1%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $169,222.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 291,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,673,173.52. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,923. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $733,587. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,266,925 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $182,759,000 after purchasing an additional 504,632 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 1,025,305 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 530,248 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,897,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $158,390,000 after purchasing an additional 937,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893,950 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $74,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 69,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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