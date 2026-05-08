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Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Publicis Groupe logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares saw unusually strong trading activity — about 589,693 shares traded on Friday, an 87% increase in volume, with the stock at $23.99 versus a prior close of $23.69.
  • Analyst actions were mixed: Citigroup upgraded Publicis to "strong-buy" while Barclays cut it to a "hold," leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Buy" (two Strong Buy, one Hold).
  • Key financials and technicals: quick ratio 0.94, current ratio 0.97 and debt-to-equity 0.30, with a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 589,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session's volume of 315,891 shares.The stock last traded at $23.99 and had previously closed at $23.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUBGY shares. Citigroup upgraded Publicis Groupe to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays cut Publicis Groupe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PUBGY

Publicis Groupe Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe OTCMKTS: PUBGY is a global advertising and communications holding company headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1926 by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the company has grown into one of the world's largest marketing, communication and digital transformation groups. Publicis provides a wide range of marketing services including creative advertising, media planning and buying, public relations, brand strategy, healthcare communications and experiential marketing.

In recent decades Publicis has expanded its capabilities into digital, data and technology-driven services through its network brands and acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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