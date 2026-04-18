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Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Rathbones Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical signal: Rathbones' shares crossed above their 200‑day moving average (GBX 1,981.86), trading as high as GBX 2,090 and last at GBX 2,085 on volume of 73,487, but remain just below the 50‑day MA (GBX 2,100.86), a potential near‑term resistance.
  • Fundamentals: The company has a market cap of £2.15bn, P/E of 19.91, reported quarterly EPS of GBX 170.50 with ROE 8.33% and net margin 10.85%, and analysts expect roughly GBX 174.93 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,981.86 and traded as high as GBX 2,090. Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,085, with a volume of 73,487 shares changing hands.

Rathbones Group Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,981.86. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 190.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 170.50 EPS for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current year.

About Rathbones Group

(Get Free Report)

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK's leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones' purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well. Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients' wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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