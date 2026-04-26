Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX) Short Interest Down 51.4% in April

Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 236,711 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the March 31st total of 487,162 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,475 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

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Institutional Trading of Rein Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company's stock.

Rein Therapeutics Price Performance

Rein Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.40. Rein Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Rein Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. cut shares of Rein Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Rein Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNTX

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company's core technology is a tumor-activated interleukin-12 (IL-12) prodrug platform, designed to confine cytokine activity to the tumor microenvironment and thereby enhance anti-tumor immunity while minimizing systemic toxicity.

The lead candidate, RT-101, is currently in early-phase clinical trials targeting multiple solid tumor indications, including head and neck cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

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