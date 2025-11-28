Free Trial
Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
  • Consensus "Hold" rating from six brokerages, but opinions are mixed—2 sell, 2 hold, 1 buy and 1 strong buy; recent analyst activity includes Citigroup reissuing a buy and Deutsche Bank reissuing a sell (Morgan Stanley underweight; Goldman Sachs neutral).
  • Shares rose 3.9% to $4.56 on Friday, yet remain below the 50‑day ($5.16) and 200‑day ($5.58) moving averages and close to the 12‑month low of $4.33, with trading volume (25,419) below the average (39,618).
Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REMYY. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Remy Cointreau to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Remy Cointreau Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of REMYY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,618. Remy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Remy Cointreau Right Now?

Before you consider Remy Cointreau, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Remy Cointreau wasn't on the list.

While Remy Cointreau currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

