Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $7.22. Renault shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 5,286 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNLSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Renault from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Renault to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Renault from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on RNLSY

Renault Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA is a French multinational automobile manufacturer founded in 1899 by Louis, Marcel and Fernand Renault. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company designs, produces and distributes a wide range of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands. Renault also develops powertrains, including combustion engines and electric motors, and provides related services such as financing, leasing and fleet management.

Throughout its history, Renault has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, introducing mass-produced vehicles in the early 20th century and pioneering mass-market electric cars in the 2010s.

Further Reading

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