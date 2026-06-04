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Rep. Kevin Hern Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Shares

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Devon Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Rep. Kevin Hern disclosed buying Devon Energy shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on May 8, in his traditional IRA account.
  • Devon Energy recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share from $0.24, for an annualized yield of about 2.8%.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with Barclays reaffirming Buy and the broader Street consensus still at Moderate Buy, even as some insiders have sold shares and recent earnings missed estimates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Devon Energy.

Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN. In a filing disclosed on June 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Devon Energy stock on May 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEVIN HERN TRADITIONAL IRA" account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

  • Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Exact Sciences NASDAQ: EXAS on 3/24/2026.
  • Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Prologis NYSE: PLD on 3/20/2026.
  • Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of T. Rowe Price Group NASDAQ: TROW on 3/20/2026.
  • Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Medtronic NYSE: MDT on 3/20/2026.
  • Sold $500,001 - $1,000,000 in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT NYSE: SMA on 3/18/2026.
  • Sold $500,001 - $1,000,000 in shares of Texas Instruments NASDAQ: TXN on 3/18/2026.
  • Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund NYSE: MUA on 3/17/2026.
  • Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH on 3/17/2026.
  • Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Invesco NYSE: IVZ on 3/17/2026.
  • Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company NYSE: BDX on 3/17/2026.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE DVN opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.37. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $52.71.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 13.71%.The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Devon Energy's payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Devon Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 173.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 766 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 702.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 24,342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,149,185.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 130,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,162,793.40. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 70,029 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $3,267,553.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 428,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,991,570.32. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Zacks Research downgraded Devon Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVN

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald's franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald's franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald's National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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