Research Analysts Set Expectations for CMC FY2026 Earnings

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.39. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals' current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals' Q1 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $62.59 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.72%.Commercial Metals's revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,989 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,767 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,514 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $47,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company's stock.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Commercial Metals's payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

Key Headlines Impacting Commercial Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Commercial Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Commercial Metals to $6.62 from $6.39, slightly above the $6.59 consensus, suggesting better near-term earnings power.

Zacks Research increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Commercial Metals to $6.62 from $6.39, slightly above the $6.59 consensus, suggesting better near-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted FY2027 earnings expectations to $7.06 per share from $6.57, indicating improving longer-term profitability prospects.

The firm also lifted FY2027 earnings expectations to $7.06 per share from $6.57, indicating improving longer-term profitability prospects. Positive Sentiment: Out-year estimates were raised as well, including FY2028 EPS to $7.22 from $6.58, which can support a more favorable valuation outlook for CMC.

Out-year estimates were raised as well, including FY2028 EPS to $7.22 from $6.58, which can support a more favorable valuation outlook for CMC. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the higher estimates, Zacks Research kept a Strong Sell rating on the stock, so the analyst stance remains cautious overall.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company NYSE: CMC is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

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