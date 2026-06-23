Robert W. Baird Lowers Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target to $350.00

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock's previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore decreased their price target on Domino's Pizza from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $377.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $415.71.

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Domino's Pizza Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of DPZ opened at $295.11 on Tuesday. Domino's Pizza has a twelve month low of $294.28 and a twelve month high of $496.00. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $327.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.88.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domino's Pizza will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,463 shares of company stock worth $466,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 561 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 3.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 1.9% during the third quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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